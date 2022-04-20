Barabanki Hooch Tragedy: Main Accused Arrested, Death Toll Rises To 17

Barabanki: Pappu Jaiswal, main accused in the Barabanki hooch tragedy that claimed 17 lives, was arrested on Wednesday.

Pappu was arrested after an encounter with Uttar Pradesh police in Ramnagar area in which he received bullet injury in his leg.

With the death of three people in hospital on Tuesday night, the death toll touched 17.Around 52 people were admitted in the hospital, mostly in Lucknow. However, the officials have only confirmed death of 12 people in the incident.

The Barabanki authorities have ordered a magistrate probe into the incident while National Security Act (NSA) would be enforced against the culprits. Four accused, involved in the manufacturing of hooch, which was sold through a government-licenced outlet in Ramnagar area, have been arrested so far.

UP government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the families of the deceased while 15 people, including district excise officer, SHO of Ramnagar and Circle officers, have been suspended. A high-level probe has also been ordered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UNI