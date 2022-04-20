Banner war starts at Thane: Eight arrested

Thane: Police have arrested eight people, including flex printers and mounters, for putting up provocative banners targeting Shiv Sena, a day after it snapped its 25-year-old alliance with BJP.



PI BT Baravkar and GD Pingle of the Kapurbawdi and Chitalsar police stations said the banners were put up at different locations in the city without permission.

The banners depicted a broken arrow and a saffron lotus on a chair described as `mayor's chair'.

The police at both the police stations have registered offences under sections 153 1, (a), 501 rw 34 of the IPC and also section 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Defacing of property rules 1995 against the alleged accused persons in connection with the offence.

The publishers name was given as Prabhakar Sawant, the police added.

The arrested were identified as Shiv Shravan Varma and Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, who had printed the banners and Subhedar Ramker Bind, Guddu Rambasant Brid, Jamvant Indradev Brid, Mukesh Shivkumar Sharma, Santosh Joku Bind, Rohit Harishchandra Gupta, who had mounted the banners.

Further investigation was on.

