Banking hours in TN reverts back to 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Chennai: With the footfalls of monthly pensioners and others in bank branches falling down, bankers in Tamil Nadu will work between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. till May 3.

A decision to this effect was communicated to all the banks in Tamil Nadu by the State Level Bankers'' Committee (SLBC) on Wednesday.

Last month when the lockdown was announced by the central government, the SLBC had decided that bank branches would work between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Subsequently, anticipating huge crowd in bank branches to withdraw the relief amount announced by the government and pension by the pensioners, the SLBC decided that the bank branches would work between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

As the number of people coming to the branches has fallen and those who come to complete their banking transactions before 1 p.m. the SLBC has decided to revert to 10 a.m to 2 p.m. schedule for bank branches.

