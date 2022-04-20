Bank Manager held for duping people of Rs 1 lakh

Kaithal: The kaithal police have arrested Vatandeep Chokar senior Manager corporation Bank Pundri who had allegedly cheated dozens of farmers , traders and businessmen by withdrawing over Rs 1 and 43 crores from their accounts.





The accused was produced in a court and taken on remand till November 26 . SP Suryat partap Singh said here today that the accused Manager was booked under section 406, 409 and 420 IPC on a complaint lodged by HS Nagendra Deputy General manager Panchkula on November 13 .

The deputy GM had alleged that the said Manager had used blank cheque of account holders whose bank financial limits had been sanctioned . The banks teams were scrutnising bank records and this fraud could be much more than it had come to light ,the SP added .

Pritam Singh harsola , Ram Kala and other cheated famrers had brought to the noticeof bank senior officials that the Manger had cheated themby withdrawing huge suns from their accounts and when they tried to get to the bottom of the matter , the Manager fled .

UNI





