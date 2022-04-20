Bank Manager Among Two Booked In UP

Bulandshahr: Two bank employees including the bank manager have been booked for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 5 lakh from the account of a retired teacher in the Pahasu area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh here said that in his complaint, the retired teacher who resides in Ramlila Ground Arya Samaj mohalla in the Pahasu area sent his son to the bank to withdraw some amount on Apr 27. However, the bank employees sent him back stating that the account had lesser money than he wanted to withdraw.

When the teacher went to the bank to seek information regarding the same, he came to know that Rs 5 lakh, 52,000 had been withdrawn from his bank through a cheque, although the cheque with the number was present in his cheque book. He said that he had not given the cheque book to anyone to withdraw the money. Based on a written complaint by the teacher, a case has been registered against two employees of the bank including the bank manager of the Pahasu branch of the Allahabad bank on Friday evening. Further probe is on. UNI