Bangladeshi Terrorist To Be Produced In Lucknow Court Tomorrow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh ATS will seek police remand for Bangladeshi terrorist Abudullah, who was arrested from Muzaffarnagar. However, ATS has launched a fresh manhunt to nab Faizan, who had escaped during the police raid. ATS IG Aseem Arun said here today that Abdullah would be brought to Lucknow tomorrow where they will produce him in the court and will seek his police remand for further interrogation. FIR has been registered against Abdullah at ATS police station in Lucknow and will be brought to the state capital from Muzaffarnagar on Transit remand. He said that very soon Faizan would also be arrested. Meanwhile, the IG ATS informed that the five youths detained from Deoband have been released after interrogation. Abdullah is associated with Ansarullah Bangla Team, an extremist organisation banned for its role in killings of bloggers and bank heists in Bangladesh. He was arrested from Kutesara village in Muzaffarnagar. More than a dozen fake government IDs, Aadhaar cards and seals of village pradhans, village development officers and tehsildars were recovered from him. Mr Arun, said ATS has also recovered ISIS literature in Urdu and Bengali languages besides books on how to prepare bombs and book named Tisri Jang written by Aseem Umar, who heads Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent from the room of Abdullah. Abdullah was staying and studying in a Madarsa in Muzaffarnagar from 2011 after he could not get admission in Darul Uloom Deoband. Later from 2015 to June 2017, he was Maulana of a mosque in Muzaffarnagar. The IG said probe was underway how Abdullah got voter ID from Assam and passport from Saharanpur. UNI