Bangladeshi man with rare condition that makes skin 'look like wood' to receive specialist treatment

A Bangladeshi man who has been suffering for years from a rare skin disease could be set to receive specialist treatment. Abul Bajandar, 25, from Khulna in the south west of the country, suffers from Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis, a skin condition causing extreme growths. The growths caused by the disease have been likened to that of tree bark and roots. Bajandar was admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital earlier today, reported the Daily Star Bangladesh. A team of doctors from the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, led by director Dr Samanta Lal Sen, will examine him and discuss treatment options. He was previously being treated in the burns unit of Gazi Medical College Hospital in Khulna. Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis is a rare hereditary condition, often causing skin tumours and chracterised by an "unusual susceptibility to infection with specific types of human papillomavirus" according to the US National Library of Medicine. �Will Worley | The Independent