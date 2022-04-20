Bangladeshi cattle thieves killed in Assam

Silchar (Assam): Three suspected Bangladeshi nationals were killed by some unknown people at Bogrijan in southern Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Sunday.

Police said that three unknown Bangladeshi nationals, suspected to be cattle thieves, were killed on Saturday night by some unidentified mob at Bogrijan under Patharkandi Police Station.

The police have recovered Bangladesh-made food packets, rope, carry bag, fencing-cutter and wire from the deceased.

"BSF (Border Security Force) and police have learnt that five Bangladeshi nationals have crossed to India late Saturday evening. When bordering people chased them, two managed to escape and three lynched," a police official said.

Assam shares 263 km borders with Bangladesh.

—IANS