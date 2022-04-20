Bangladeshi, 2 Others Nabbed For Running Passport Racket

Lucknow: A Bangladeshi national was among three arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) for allegedly being part of a gang that got passports made on the basis of fake documents, officials said.

In a joint operation by intelligence sleuths and the state police, the ATS arrested Bangladeshi national Yusuf Ali from Kursi village in the Muradnagar police station area of Ghaziabad.

A number of documents made using fake address proofs including two Aadhaar cards, PAN card, driving licence, voter card, residence proof, photo copy of passport, cheque books, passbooks, ATM cards, three mobile phones besides photo copies of voter and Aadhaar cards of four other persons with West Bengal addresses, passports and driving licences were recovered from Ali, according to police officials. The two others - Wasim Ahmed and Ahsan Ahmed - were arrested from Deoband in Saharanpur, an ATS spokesman said.

The ATS had been getting information about a gang active in getting passports and other documents made for Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in the country, he said.

"During investigations the name of Yusuf Ali had come to light. Ali belonging to Barisal, Bangladesh had got such a passport made for himself from Deoband and was also an active member of the gang," the spokesman said.

The ATS is investigating into several entries of over Rs one lakh in his bank account from Saudi Arabia, the spokesman said. From the two persons arrested from Deoband, a laptop, printer, scanner, finished and unfinished documents and photographs were recovered, he said.

During interrogation, it came to light that the gang used to get Aadhaar card, voter card and other documents prepared on the basis of affidavits and fake school certificates, the spokesman said. They even managed to get passports made in return of money, an official said.

"Further interrogation is on and stern action will be taken against the revenue department and police employees facilitating this unlawful act," IG ATS Aseem Arun said.

More information with regard to national security and terror activities are being gathered and steps will be taken to smash the network. The accused will be brought here on transit remand, the IG added.

Recently, three Bangladeshi youths, suspected to have links with Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), were arrested by UP ATS from Lucknow.

Mohammad Imran, Rajiuddin and Mohammad Firdaus all brothers were caught while boarding the Howrah-Amritsar Express train in September last year.

During interrogation, they confessed that they were residents of Bangladesh and fake Aadhaar cards were found from their possession, officials said.

The ABT also called Ansar Bangla is implicated in crimes including some brutal attacks and murders of atheist bloggers in Bangladesh. It is an Al-Qaeda inspired Islamic extremist group.