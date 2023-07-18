Bangladesh to launch 3 major infrastructures with Indian aid in September

Dhaka: On Tuesday, the Indian High Commissioner paid a courtesy call on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and a top official said that three major infrastructure projects, including a power plant, would be launched in September with financial assistance from India.

Meeting with Prime Minister Hasina at her official residence in Ganobhaban, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma reviewed the Taka-Rupee exchange system, connectivity, and ongoing projects funded by the Indian Line of Credits and grants.

According to Ihsanul Karim, the premier's press secretary in Bangladesh, both the prime minister and the Indian envoy were pleased with the current condition of bilateral relations.—Inputs from Agencies