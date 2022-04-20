Bangladesh to get Covid vaccine along with India: Momen

Dhaka: Bangladesh will get the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Serum Institute as soon as India gets it, Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul confirmed on Monday night.

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to his Bangladeshi counterpart to provide the vaccine, the neighbouring country will keep its words.

Abdul confirmed to IANS on Monday night, when India will get the coronavirus vaccine, at the same time the Seram Institute will also provide the vaccine to Bangladesh.

Momen mentioned, the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India has informed that this commitment has been made at the highest political level and will be implemented.

Earlier, Vikram Doraiswami, High commissioner of India in Dhaka had said that the new vaccine developed by India had not yet been approved by the World Health Organization.

He added, "The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also said that regulatory approvals for the vaccine are pending in Bangladesh. We have time."

"We have been informed by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs that the bilateral agreement between us will be adhered to," he said.

"The vaccine will come on time, nothing to be worried about," Momen assured.

Momen added, "As the health minister has said, it may come at the end of this month. It will not cause any hindrance."

—IANS