Bangladesh reports 1,436 new Covid cases; tally at 363,479

Dhaka : Bangladesh has reported 1,436 new Covid cases, pushing the total tally in the country to 363,479, health officials said on Wednesday.

With 32 fresh fatalities the overall toll in the country stands at 5,251.

The mortality rate in Bangladesh is still 1.44 per cent while the recovery rate increased marginally to 75.79 per cent, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the last 24 hours, 1,789 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 275,487, UNB reported.

Currently, there are 82,741 active cases in the country.

Since March, the country's RT-PCR labs have tested 1,947,655 samples, where 18.66 per cent have turned out to be positive.

Bangladesh is seeing 2,134.26 infections, 1,617.6 recoveries per million while 30.83 are dying against the same number.

Of the total victims, 4,063 are men and 1,188 are women. Among the latest victims, 24 are above 60 years of age.

So far, 2,631 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,075 in Chattogram, 345 in Rajshahi, 435 in Khulna, 187 in Barishal, 231 in Sylhet, 237 in Rangpur and 109 in Mymensingh.

Across the country, 15,057 people are now in isolation and 43,177 in quarantine.

In Bangladesh, the first three cases were reported on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.

The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.

