    Bangladesh post 288-7 against New Zealand in World Cup

    April20/ 2022


    Hamilton:Put into bat, Bangladesh posted a competitive 288 for seven against New Zealand in their last pool A ODI match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Seddon Park here today. Brief Score: Bangladesh: 288 for 7 in 50 overs (Mahmudullah 128 not out, Soumya Sarkar 51; CJ Anderson 2/43). PTI

