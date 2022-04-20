Bangladesh hospital owner placed on 28-day remand

Dhaka: Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed was placed on a 28-day remand in four cases of cheating in Dhaka -- seven days for each case filed against him with Uttara Paschim and Uttara Purba police stations.

"I will gradually refund money to everyone soon after businesses resume and normalcy returns to the country," said Shahed before a court in Dhaka on Sunday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury granted the remand after police presented him before the court and sought his custody for 40 days.

Shahed was arrested from Satkhira when he was trying to escape to India by boat.

Saying he has been sick and on remand for the last few days, Shahed also urged the court to hold his remand hearing after Eid.

Opposing the remand petitions, defence lawyers submitted petitions to the court, seeking bail for the accused in the cases. However, the court rejected the bail pleas.

The court also placed Regent Hospital Managing Director (MD) Masud Parvez on a 21 day remand for interrogation in three cases. Six others accused in the case went into hiding since the case was filed against them.

Of the 4 cases against Shahed, 3 were filed with Uttara West Police Station and one with Uttara East Police Station. Of the three cases filed against Masud Pervez, 2 were filed with Uttara West Police Station and one with Uttara East Police Station of Dhaka.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court placed Sharmin Jahan, proprietor of Aparajita International, on a 3-day remand in a case filed oversupplying fake N95 masks to BSMMU's Covid-19 isolation unit on 25 July.

On 24 July, a forgery case was filed against the ruling party Awami League leader Sharmin Jahan owned Aparajita International with Shahbagh Police Station in the city.

DU authorities have suspended Sharmin from the post of the assistant registrar on Sunday. Authority accused Sharmeen of violating rules without having permission from the Dhaka University authorities while staying on vacation doing businesses taking education leave and tarnishing the image of the university.

Shahed and Masud were presented before the court on completion of their 10-day remand in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 results and charging the patients for tests and treatment.

On July 24, public relations officer of Regent Group Tariqul Islam alias Tareq Shibli gave a confessional statement before the court.

Before the case was filed, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) directed the authorities of Regent Hospital to shut down their Uttara branch after a mobile court on July 7 found discrepancies and sealed off the head office and Uttara branch of the private hospital in the capital.

Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam of RAB, led the drive at the beginning said IANS, Rab received complaints about 14 reports provided by the hospital which were verified as 'fake ' by the Institute of Public Health.

Regent Hospital has allegedly issued more than 10,000 Covid-19 test results.

Around 4,200 samples were tested at different government labs.

Throwing the rest of the samples, Shahed prepared fake reports and handed it to people taking 3,500 takas for each test. Shahed's Regent team embezzled more than Tk 3.5 crore, despite having an agreement with the government on conducting tests and providing free treatment, Sarwar added.

—IANS