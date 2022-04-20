Bangladesh 80-2 at lunch on second day against South Africa

Chittagong: Bangladesh reached 80-2 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test to trail South Africa by 168 runs in the country`s port city of Chittagong on Wednesday. Opener Tamim Iqbal was batting at 30 alongside Mahmudullah, 12 not out, after Stiaan van Zyl and Simon Harmer removed Imrul Kayes (26) and Mominul Haque (six) respectively. AFP