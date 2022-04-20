    Menu
    Bangladesh 252-5 at lunch against South Africa in first Test, day 3

    April20/ 2022


    Chittagong: Bangladesh were 252-5 at lunch on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday. The home side took a four-run lead, edging past South Africa`s first innings total of 248 runs. Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 32 at the break alongside Litton Das, who was 29 not out. AFP

