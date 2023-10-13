Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan becomes 6th highest run-scorer in WC history

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan moved over legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle to become the sixth leading run-scorer in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

The veteran all-rounder achieved the milestone during NZ's match against Bangladesh at Chennai.

In the match, Shakib saved Bangladesh from a low score and put up an important partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim when Bangladesh was struggling. He scored 40 in 51 balls, consisting of three fours and two sixes.

Now in 32 WC matches, Shakib has scored 1,201 runs at an average of 42.89, with two centuries and 10 fifties. His best score is 124.

He has moved above stars like Jayasuriya (1,165 runs), Virat Kohli (1,170 runs) and Gayle (1,186 runs).

The highest run-scorer in WC history is India's Sachin Tendulkar, who has 2,278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95 with six tons and 15 fifties.

He is followed by Ricky Ponting (1,743 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (1,532 runs), Brian Lara (1,225 runs), AB de Villiers (1,207 runs) and then Hasan.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh made 245/9 after being put to bat first by NZ.

After being down 56/4, knocks from Mushfiqur Rahim (66 in 75 balls, with six fours and two sixes), skipper Shakib al Hasan (40 in 51 balls with three fours and two sixes) and Mahmadullah (41 in 49 balls with two fours and two sixes) guided Bangladesh to a decent total.

Lockie Ferguson (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Trent Boult and Matt Henry took two wickets while Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips got one each.

NZ need 246 to register a third successive win in the tournament.

—ANI