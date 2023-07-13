Bangladesh's Golam Sarwar appointed next SAARC Secretary General

Dhaka: On Thursday, Bangladesh announced that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) had appointed career diplomat Mohammad Golam Sarwar as its Secretary General.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry said in a statement, "He (Sarwar) will be the fifteenth in the list of succession and third Bangladeshi to assume this position of the regional organisation."

Sarwar is the Bangladeshi ambassador to Malaysia and has spent his entire career in diplomacy. The SAARC charter stipulates a rotatory arrangement for the presidency, and as India and Pakistan are two of the eight member countries, his appointment was appropriate.—Inputs from Agencies