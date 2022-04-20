Bangkok, Hanoi, Hawaii Scouted As Possible Locations For Kim-Trump Summit

Washington: White House scouting teams have visited Bangkok, Hanoi and Hawaii in search for a location for a potential second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, a media report said on Tuesday.

The US has not decided on a top pick and the list of locations, which could expand, has not yet been presented to the North Koreans, an informed source told CNN on Monday. Working level discussions will be required to pick a date and location but getting both parties to the table has proved to be a challenge, according to the source. The State Department is yet to comment on when the next round of working level talks will happen but claimed that there were still open lines of communication. "Discussions are ongoing," a State Department spokesperson told CNN. "There will be many follow-up discussions until we reach our desired goal. Not all will be announced or read out."