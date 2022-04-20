Bangabandhu one of the most influential leaders of 20th century: Indian HC

Dhaka: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das described 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as one of the most influential and courageous leaders of the 20th century.

She made the remarks on Monday at a book gifting session on the Father of the Nation as part of the Mujib Year celebrations.

Books on the Bangabandhu and the Liberation War, written by acclaimed authors and historians, have been gifted to 100 universities and colleges across Bangladesh, including those situated in Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet, among others.

Keynote speaker at the event was Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel.

He spoke on Bangabandhu and his message for the post-liberation generation.

Nowfel thanked the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for this notable initiative and reiterated the extraordinary strength and warmth that New Delhi and Dhaka enjoy.

The Indian High Commissioner hoped that through these books, young students would better appreciate and understand Bangabandhu and help realize Bangabandhu's dream of a "Sonar Bangla".

Reflecting on Bangabandhu's rich legacy, Das said that he also laid the foundations for the India-Bangladesh relations. —IANS