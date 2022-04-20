Bandhan Bank launches 125 new banking outlets

Kolkata: Bandhan Bank has opened 125 banking outlets across 15 states.

The Bank already had a strong network of 1,010 bank branches, which now stands at 1,013. With a network of 3,206 Banking Units and the 195 Home Loan Service Centres that are operating in the country now, the total number of banking outlets now stands at 4,414. The Bank has its presence across 34 of the 36 states and union territories in India, a Bandhan Bank spokesperson on Wednesday said.

The opening of the new Banking Outlets comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted the restriction on new branch opening for the Bank. Out of the 125 new Banking Outlets, 42 have been opened in Uttar Pradesh, 29 in Rajasthan, 12 in Madhya Pradesh, 7 each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 6 in Bihar, 5 in Chhattisgarh, 4 in Orissa, 3 in Tamil Nadu, 2 each in Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam, and 1 each in Delhi and West Bengal.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, said, "We are happy that with the withdrawal of restriction on opening new branches, we will be able to expand business growth rapidly. In our four-and-a-half-year existence as a universal bank, we have been quick to identify opportunities of expanding distribution and setting up our presence."

"The 125 new banking outlets will help further serve our customers who have shown faith in us. We are confident on continuing our growth trajectory driven by the trust that our customers and stakeholders shower on us," he added.

As on December 31, 2019, Bandhan Bank served 1.9 crore customers and, had deposits worth Rs.54,908 crore and advances worth Rs.65,456 crore. The total business of the Bank stood at Rs.1,20,364 crore.

