Ban On Use Of Loudspeakers During Board Exams In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government today imposed a ban on the use of loudspeakers at public functions, weddings and religious places during the class 10 and 12 board examinations, which are scheduled to start from March 5.

Additional Secretary (Uttarakhand Administration) Ajay Rautela today issued an order to all DMs, SSPs and SPs, asking them to prohibit the use of loudspeakers at protest marches, marriage ceremonies and religious places during the examinations. Music played at marriage ceremonies should not be louder than 45 decibel, the order said.

Referring to a request made by the Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Yogendra Khanduri, Rautela said the ban on the use of loudspeakers was in compliance with section 13 (1) (a) of the Protection of Child Rights Act. The Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights had on February 9 asked the state government to ban the use of loudspeakers in view of the upcoming board examinations.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, Khanduri had said that children were vulnerable and their attention could be easily diverted. Welcoming the order, Khanduri said it would help children focus better. "An order like this was urgent as getting distracted adversely affects children's performance," he said.