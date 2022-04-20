Ban On Social, Political Activities In Containment Zones In UP

Lucknow: All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious activities have been banned at least for the next 14 days in Covid containment zones in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect.

UP chief secretary R K Tiwari issued a government order asking the districts administration to ensure compliance.

Tiwari said weddings should be permitted with not more than 50 guests and the last rites must not have more than 20 people.

All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurant and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools and religious places should also be closed in these areas, the order added.

Although the government has not used the term lockdown, the instructions issued by Tiwari are similar to many of those in force last year. Tiwari said all essential services such as health, police, fire services, banks, power, water and irrigation will continue. Public transport such as buses, metro trains and cabs should run at not more than 50 per cent of their seating capacity, the chief secretary's order said. There will be no restriction, however, on the movement of inter-state transport and intra-state transport. All offices -government or private - must work with not more than 50 per employees on the premises. All industrial and scientific institutes, government or private, will follow social distancing. —IANS