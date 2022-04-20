Ban On Illegal Slaughterhouses Leaves Non-Veg Lovers Worried In UP

Lucknow: The crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses and unlicensed butcher shops in Uttar Pradesh has left the non-vegetarians in the lurch. Defending the state government' decision, BJP UP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak here today questioned the basis on which these illegal slaughterhouses and butcher shops be allowed to function. The small meat shops have downed their shutters today in the state as a mark of protest. Mr Pathak here today said that the government wants to rectify the norms and there would be no illegal thing under this regime. "How can anyone defend that illegal slaughter houses should continue. This BJP government wants rule of law to prevail in the state and will do everything required for it," he said. In the past one week, since the BJP launched a campaign for a complete ban on illegal slaughterhouses as well as the mechanised abattoirs, meat exporters, who send their products to more than 50 countries, have lost Rs 4,000 crore due to cancellation of orders. The meat exporters are now contemplating shifting base to Punjab or southern states from UP. In view of the threat of closure, the All India Meat and Live Exporters Association (AIMLEA), a body of registered meat exporters of the country , has sent a delegation to Lucknow. AIMLEA secretary general DB Sabbarwal has submitted a memorandum to the state government, saying that the industry will be closed if the government doesn't intervene quickly. Although the Adityanath government has so far ordered the closure of illegal slaughterhouses, the BJP's poll promise that "not only the illegal slaughterhouses, but also mechanised abattoirs would be closed down' has been creating confusions, said an AIMLEA member. In the past ten years, India has overtaken Brazil in meat production. However, after the BJP's win in 2014, there has been a substantial decline in meat production, according to Agriculture Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) data. An official, pleading anonymity, said the government has received a memorandum from the meat exporters and will look into their concerns. Though there is no threat of the closure of legal abattoirs, a surveillance will be maintained on them, he added. Meanwhile, after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) launched a crusade against illegal meat shops and slaughterhouses in the city, meat shop-owners lined up outside the Corporation's headquarters to get their permits renewed. As per LMC records, there are 602 meat shops registered out of which many did not turn up to renew their license this year. Now, when the LMC has started a crackdown against such shops, they are thronging LMC to renew licences. "Yes, many of them are coming to get their licence renewed after their shops were locked down in the raid. Those, who have proper licences and are following norms, will not be affected by the exercise," said veterinary officer Arvind Kumar Rao here. For getting a license to run a meat shop, the owner has to pay Rs 1,200 annually and fulfill four conditions. First, the place should be their own, secondly, drainage system should be proper, thirdly, it should be well covered with glass or mat and lastly, flooring should be proper. UNI