Ban on gatherings, carrying arms in Islamabad extended

Islamabad: The Islamabad city administration has extended an ongoing ban on all social gatherings and carrying, displaying and exhibiting firearms for another two more months, the media reported on Saturday.



The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat on Friday, reports Dawn news.

The Pakistani capital has also banned the usage of cassette players sound, system, CD/DVD and other mediums for making objectionable/sectarian related speeches; processions and rallies and demonstrations at any public place in Islamabad, including the Red Zone; and the sale, purchase and use of fire crackers and fireworks, distribution of handbills, pamphlets, carrying out wall calking, writing slogans and affixing posters on the walls.

The ban over the gathering was extended after knowing that certain segments of society are planning to organise unlawful assemblies which can disrupt public peace and tranquility and keeping in view the current law and order and security environment, according to Safqat's announcement.

—IANS