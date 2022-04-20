Baloch Activists Protest Against China-Pakistan Nexus In Germany

Gottingen: The Free Balochistan Movement, headed by Baloch national leader Hyrbyair Marri, staged a demonstration in Germany's Gottingen city on Saturday against China and Pakistan's collaboration over the ongoing Baloch genocide.

Activists of other pro-freedom political parties, the Baloch Republican Party and the Baloch National Movement, also took part in the protest to express their collective anger against the human rights violations.

Several local German activists also joined the protesters to show their support for Balochistan. Two local journalists were present to observe the FBM demonstration. The protesters chanted slogans and displayed placards inscribed with various slogans about Pakistan's atrocities against Baloch people.

The protest also involved a brief drama, in which one Baloch activist wore the blood-stained shirt as a victim of the state brutalities and the notorious 'kill and dump policy' of Pakistan's security agencies, while another activist played the role of the United Nations looking away from it.

The demonstrators also put on display blood stained child dolls in their efforts to show that Pakistan has been killing innocent children during its indiscriminate attacks on Baloch villages.

Many commuters stopped by to express their sympathy and support to Baloch freedom movement and their hatred toward what Pakistan is doing in Balochistan.

The Baloch activists explained to the bypassers that Pakistan has illegally and forcibly occupied the sovereign Baloch state in 1948 and currently Balochistan is already one of the most militarized regions in the world.

Moreover, China and Pakistan have now joined hands in repressing the legitimate democratic struggle of the Baloch nation to regain its freedom and independence.

Many activists expressed their views during the protest.

Kurdish activist Aaqi Kurd said that both Iran and Pakistan are oppressive states that are committing crimes against Baloch and Kurdish people.

He further said that the world must take notice of the crimes of these states. Other speakers included Sameer Baloch, Fateh Jan Baloch.

The FBM activists noted that the Baloch nation on the ground are strongly resisting against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) because they believe that Pakistani and the Chinese governments' deals in respect of Baloch resources and ports in Balochistan are completely illegal. The Baloch people have not taken part in these deals and have never accepted them and will never consider them as legitimate.

"The only beneficiary parties in exploiting the resources in the region, so far have been the rulers of Pakistan and China. Baloch people have every right to use all legal and moral means and routes to stop such exploitation of their natural resources and their land by any colonial power. Above all, we have every right to be free and independent," the speakers said. The activists continued that the Baloch people are secular and very conscientious. Balochistan is a rich land but the colonial rulers have reduced the nation to most deprive in the world. With these deals and projects the Chinese government has collaborated with a Pakistani theocratic state in augmenting further miseries on the people and has further exacerbated the systematic genocide in Balochistan. The FBM activists have also requested the people of Germany, including German media, students, intellectuals and human rights activists, to help raise voice against Baloch genocide before it is too late and Balochistan is turned to another Rwanda.