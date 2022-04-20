Ballot Papers Should Be Used In Place Of EVMs In Elections: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Reiterating that ballot papers should be used instead of Electronic Voting Machines in elections, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that public has no faith in EVMs and in democracy faith of public is most important.

Addressing the meeting of legislators here, Mr Yadav said complaints of technical faults in EVMs came during Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls. Voting was halted for hours due to technical faults in EVMs which created troubles for many voters, he said, adding that if ballot papers were used in those by-polls the victory margin would have been much larger. The former UP CM said BJP has no respect for democratic values and ethics. He said BJP has fielded ninth candidate for Rajya Sabha elections which indicates that arrogant party has no respect for democratic values.

Mr Yadav alleged that public was misguided in the past one year. He said BJP government had claimed that income of farmers would be doubled by 2022 but ''atrocities'' on farmers and number of suicide were consistently increasing. This year, 27 debt-ridden farmers allegedly committed suicide in Mahoba.

Alleging that BJP government was insensitive and ruthless, Mr Yadav said BJP has no plans for development of youth while young boys were committing suicide under depression due to unemployment. He said the government has accepted that over 26,000 youth committed suicide from 2014 to 2018 which raises questions on intention of the government.

Speaking about law and order situation, the SP president said murder, loot, kidnapping and rape were common these days. He said fearless criminals were targeting minor girls and government has failed to control the situation.

He said public has given its verdict in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections. UNI