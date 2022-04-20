Ballot Papers Instead Of EVMs Should Be Used In LS Bypoll: Opposition

Lucknow: Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) should not be used in Lok Sabha bypolls at Gorakhpur and Phulpur seat, was the opinion of opposition parties in meeting called by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav here on January 6.

SP president had invited Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress, Peace Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Apna Dal (Krishna Patel group) and some other political parties to discuss about the use of EVMs in elections.

In the opposition parties meeting, held at Jaineshwar Mishra trust here questions were raised at the reliability of EVM.

Rashtriya Janata Dal, UP president, Ashok Singh said BSP was not present in meeting while Congress, UP president, Raj Babbar had sent a letter of consent for meeting. He said Mr Babbar could not attend the meeting as he was out of the town but he pointed that issue of EVM was relevant.

Mr Singh said a meeting on same subject is scheduled in next week where the further strategy will be decided.

However, Professor Dileep Agnihotri, an expert on political affairs, said politics of state can be changed if opposition parties come together on issues like EVM. He said that after EVM opposition parties can take joint stand on other issues also. Though, opposition unity is meaningless till BSP is not included in it, he pointed out. The seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur fell vacant after resignation of Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya to take over as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively. UNI