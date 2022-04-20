Ballia's PPE Kit Gets Certification From Govt

Ballia: A personal protective equipment (PPE) kit for COVID-19 warriors, developed by a local entrepreneur in Ballia, has got unique certificate code (UCC) from the laboratory of ordinance factory and approval for manufacturing from the Government of India.

The entrepreneur, Surendra Singh Chhabra, said that he succeeded in developing the PPE kit due to the sustained efforts of Joint Magistrate Vipin Jain.

Jain, who is nodal officer for COVID-19 pandemic in the district, said that "In view of the shortage of PPE kits during the crisis, the coronavirus cases started increasing. Then I studied the details about material, prescribed qualities and requirements for manufacturing. Therefore, I contacted Chhabra through industry department as he has a bag manufacturing unit and was keen to make PPE kits."

Chhabra said that on getting the proposal from Jain, they started working on the guidelines of textile and health ministries of the union government. They also consulted the Chief Medical Officer and authorities of hospitals in Ayushman Bharat scheme network to adhere to the specifications.

"We are happy at the certification and we will now be able to start large scale manufacturing of PPE kits," said Chhabra. --IANS