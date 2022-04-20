Balkrishna To Get His Passport Back

Nainital: In a relief to yoga guru Ramdev's close aide Balkrishna, the Uttarakhand High Court has issued orders for the release of his passport.

The passport of Acharya Balkrishna, who was accused of obtaining it on the basis of forged documents, was seized in 2011.

The single bench of Justice Lokpal Singh yesterday ordered the release of the passport on the condition that if the passport authorities deem it fit, they could ask Balkrishna to sign a bond pledging his return to the country in case he was going abroad. In 2011, the CBI had framed charges against Balkrishna accusing him of having obtained the passport on the basis of forged educational documents like high school and graduation certificates.

After the filing of the charge sheet, the court had held that Balkrishna could leave the country only with its permission. Balkrishna had filed an application before the high court seeking the release of his passport. PTI