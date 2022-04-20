Bali to welcome foreign tourists from September

Bali: Indonesia''s resort island of Bali will allow international tourists to visit from September 11 after being closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported on Monday.

The island held a mass prayer on Sunday to ask for permission and protection from the Hindu God at the sacred Besakih Temple, reports the BBC.

Indonesian tourists will be allowed to return from July 31.

Tourism contributes about 70 per cent of Bali''s GDP.

As a result, the island has been among the hardest hit in Indonesia amid the pandemic.

Foreign arrivals dried up by almost 100 per cent in April as many countries, including Indonesia, closed their borders.

In his reopening decree, Bali''s Governor Wayan Koster implemented guidance on crowd avoidance, physical distancing and personal hygiene, including regular hand washing and wearing facial covering or masks.

Bali has recorded more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths as of Sunday.

--IANS