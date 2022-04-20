Bali Nine Australian on death row marries fiancee as execution looms

Jakarta: Australian member of drug smuggling ring 'Bali Nine' Andrew Chan may have to face the firing squad soon, but the pall of execution could not prevent him from tying the nuptial knot. The 31-year-old who is on death row with nine other prisoners can be executed this week as authorities in Indonesia on Saturday gave 72 hours' notice of execution. However, with just 24 hours left for the notice time to lapse, Chan married his fiancee Febyanti Herewila in a prison ceremony on Nusakambangan Island in Indonesia. Andrew's brother Michael confirmed the news calling it a tough as well as happy moment at the same time. "It was an enjoyable moment. It's tough times, but happy times at the same time," Michael told reporters. "Hopefully the [Indonesian President Joko Widodo] will still show some compassion, some mercy - so these two young people can carry on with their lives," he added. According to au.news.com, Chan had proposed to his Indonesian girlfriend Febyanti in February as she visited him in jail shortly after learning his plea for clemency was rejected by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. She accepted the proposal and has since been devotedly wearing a solitaire engagement ring. Talking to News Corp Australia, she said, �Andrew is one of the strongest, kindest people I have ever met�. �I have never seen him as just a prisoner or someone who is on death row.�