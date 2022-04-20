Balaji Telefilms, ALTBalaji suspend production work to contain spread of corona

New Delhi: Producer Ekta Kapoor has announced the suspension of all the administrative and production work across Balaji Telefilms Limited, Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and ALTBalaji in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement posted on her official Twitter account on Tuesday, Ekta said the safety and well-being of the company's employees, cast and crew are of paramount importance to her.

"In light of the pandemic spread of the COVID-19 virus, all administrative and production work across Balaji Telefilms Limited, Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and ALTBalaji stands suspended till further notice," the statement read.

"We are complying with all safety and precautionary measures suggested by the government to help contain the situation. We are confident that together we will show our resilience and bounce back. We urge everyone to be safe and ensure necessary health measures," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Pvt Ltd suspended all its administrative and production work.

On Sunday, various film bodies in India including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and Producers Guild of India decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold from March 19 to March 31.

UNI