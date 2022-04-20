�Bajrangi Bhaijaan� trailer to release on June 18

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's much awaited movie 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' has kept the cine-goers hooked and booked with its amazing first looks. Helmed by Kabir Khan the movie is set to be out with its trailer on June 18, 2015. The director, took to Twitter to post about the trailer release. �Bajrangi Bhaijaan� that revolves around a man who brings a little Pakistani girl back to her home is slated to release on Eid this year. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor, the Kabir Khan movie is expected to be a blockbuster.