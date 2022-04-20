�Bajrangi Bhaijaan� rakes in Rs 240 cr in 10 days in India, may surpass Aamir's 'PK' record

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' has conquered the Box Office with a massive collection of Rs 240 crores in just 10 days. The movie has become a massive hit amongst the fans and is still going strong at the theatres. With Salman essaying the role of a child-like Lord Hanuman devotee, this emotion-packed movie has turned out to be a jackpot for director Kabir Khan. The movie is basking in appreciation showered upon by the fans as well as the stalwarts from the film fraternity. Senior trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to twitter to announce the fantastic collections of �Bajrangi Bhaijaan�. He posted: �#BajrangiBhaijaan continues its DREAM RUN. Week 2: Fri 12.80 cr, Sat 19.25 cr, Sun 24.05 cr. Total: ? 240.72 cr. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.� �#BajrangiBhaijaan is the HIGHEST grosser of 2015 [so far]. Total: ? 240.72 cr [Fri-Sat biz revised by Eros]. Now galloping towards ? 300 cr.� The movie is expected to go beyond Aamir Khan�s PK collection that was Rs. 340 crore and is gearing up to set new records.