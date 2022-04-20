Bajrangi's Family Demand CBI Probe Into His Killing; Last Rites At Varanasi

Jaunpur: Amid demand of a CBI probe into the killing of dreaded don Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi by his family in a shootout by a rival don on Monday, the body of the shooter reached his residence at Dayalpur village under Sureri police station here on Tuesday early morning.

The last rites of the don would be performed at the Manikanika ghat on the bank of Ganga in Varanasi this afternoon.

Around 100 vehicle cavalcade from Baghpat reached Jaunpur this morning amid tight security arrangements. Later after a brief stay at his residence, the cavalcade left for Varanasi for cremation.

Seema Singh, widow of the slain don, alleged some BJP leaders and dreaded don Dhananjay Singh behind the killing inside the jail and has demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

"There was a conspiracy to kill my husband even after I appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 29 about the life threat on him. A CBI probe can unearth the real culprits," she told media persons here on Tuesday. She has also given a written complaint to police at Baghpat on Monday about her charges.

The Baghpat district authorities have sent their report to the state authority about the killing of Munna Bajrangi inside the jail.

However, during the investigation it was found that the CCTV cameras were not working while there were other lapses too at the Baghpat district jail. The police report also did not say anything on how the firearm went inside the jail and who took it.

Accused Sunil Rathi, who shot at the don, revealed to police that Bajrangi took out the pistol to shoot him but he snatched it from him and shot 10 bullets on him. But police was mum and said it was still investigating how the firearm went inside the jail.

Four jail staffs have been suspended by the authorities while government has ordered a judicial probe into the killing. UNI