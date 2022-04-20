Bajrang Punia Sets Eyes on Olympics, Says 'More Challenging for Those Who Have Not Yet Qualified'

New Delhi: Wrestler Bajrang Punia said that those who have not qualified for the Olympics will find it more difficult due to the lack of tournaments.

Bajrang has been training with his coach Shako Bentinidis at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka.

"I have a clear goal that I have to do well at the Olympics. It's more challenging for those who have not yet qualified. I can't say if my performance has gone down or not because there is no competition happening," Bajrang said during a webinar organised by the JSW-owned facility on the occasion of its second anniversary.

"We have all been locked. But I have not missed training a day. Much also depends on the kind of support staff you have around you, whether they motivate you or de-motivate you. I have good people around me."

Bentinidis had initially left India for his native Georgia just as the first lockdown was being imposed in the country on March 25. He however returned earlier this month and Bajrang said that he is thankful to the Georgian for his commitment.

"I want to say a big thank you to Shako Bentinidis, who has travelled back to India despite the number of cases rising in India. He has prepared a strategy for me and has suggested that I need to tweak a bit of my technique, because the rivals have seen my game," he said.