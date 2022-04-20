Bajrang Dal activists stop screening of 'Dilwale' in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Bajrang Dal activists stopped the screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film "Dilwale" at theatres here to protest against the Bollywood superstar's comments on intolerance. Theatre owners stopped the screening in view of security concerns after Bajrang Dal activists entered the theatres and staged protests yesterday, police said. The movie, directed by Rohit Shetty, has been running to packed houses in the three theatres where it was being screened. The protests were held in front of the City Centre Mall, Forum Fiza mall and Bharat mall where the screenings had to be cancelled. The activists also allegedly warned theatre owners not to show any films of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, whose controversial remarks on intolerance had raised the hackles of right-wing outfits, in the future. Right wing outfits, including VHP and Bajrang Dal, had been protesting against the Bollywood superstar's movie throughout the country since its release. Bajrang Dal convenor Sharan Pumpwell told reporters that its activists had stopped screening of the film in the malls to protest Shah Rukh Khan's remarks on intolerance.