Bajaj Auto reports 10% rise in September sales

Mumbai: Two-wheeler and commercial vehicle manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a healthy growth in total sales during September on a year-on-year basis.

According to the company, total sales during the month under review grew by 10 per cent to 441,306 units from 402,035 units sold during the corresponding month of 2019.

Similarly, Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales rose. It stood at 228,731 units -- up 6 per cent -- from 215,501 units sold in September last year.

The company's overall exports zoomed by 14 per cent to 212,575 units from 186,534 units shipped out during the like month of 2019.

In terms of two-wheelers, the company's total sales rose by 20 per cent to 404,851 units from 336,730 units sold in September last year.

However, the company's commercial vehicle sales during the month under review declined by 44 per cent to 36,455 units from 65,305 units sold during the like period of last year.

