Bajaj Auto Expects Premium Motorcycle Sales in India to Outpace Other Segments

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto expects sales of high-end motorcycles to grow faster than other motorcycles and its investment of Rs 650 crore in a new plant near its existing manufacturing facility in Chakan is aimed at building capability to take advantage of this potential growth, a senior company executive has said.

The Pune-based two- and three-wheeler maker earlier this week signed a pact with the Maharashtra government for setting up a new production facility for super premium-end motorcycles such as KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph along with electric vehicles (EV), starting with Chetak, at a proposed investment of Rs 650 crore.

"We believe that the premium segment of motorcycles will grow faster than others and Bajaj will be in a very good position to take advantage of this trend. And this is true for domestic and our overseas markets," Bajaj Auto Ltd Executive Director Rakesh Sharma told PTI.

—PTI



