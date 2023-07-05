Bajaj Auto and Triumph announce two co-developed motorcycles in India

Pune: On Wednesday, Bajaj Auto and the British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph released the Triumph Speed 400 and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X to the Indian market.

The globally debut of the Bajaj Auto created locally made motorbikes took place in London last week. The bikes were conceived and designed at the Triumph motorbikes Hinckley plant in the UK.

In 2017, the two businesses announced they will be forming a cooperation to produce motorcycles for the Indian and international markets.—Inputs from Agencies