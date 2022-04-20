Bail Application Hearing Of Christian Preachers In Mathura On Tuesday

Mathura: A bail application hearing of seven Christian preachers who have been accused of religious conversion, will take place on Tuesday at a court here.

The decision was taken on Saturday evening after a group of protesting lawyers headed by Mathura Bar Association President Braj Gopal Sharma and Secretary Trilok Chandra Sharma vehemently objected and wanted the District Court to be fully satisfied with the sources of funding for such religious activities. The seven accused have been in judicial custody for the past 14 days.

Baij Nath Singh, SHO of Surir where the case was registered, told IANS: "The seven were taken into custody after some villagers complained of religious conversion in a house."

According to the complainants, the accused were not only conducting religious ceremonies but also abusing Hindu deities which attracted an agitated mob. Hindutva groups have said there had been repeated attempts in Mathura, Hathras, Etmadpur areas to organise religious conversion programmes among the weaker sections of the society. The accused have denied the charges, saying they were false and baseless. Meanwhile, SP rural (Mathura) Aditya Shukla told IANS: "It is entirely up to the court to decide the bail and judge the merits of the charges... The police has no role and should not be accused of acting unfairly."