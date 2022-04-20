Baijal unveils e-book on Delhi's biodiversity parks

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday released an e-book on 'BioDiversity Parks - Nature Reserves of Delhi', being developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Addressing the book launch, Baijal, who is also the DDA Chairman, said: "Emphasised on the need for providing basic civic amenities and proper maintenance of parks to enhance the experience of visitors, while fostering community ownership. Also advised that an action plan and measures be taken to prevent human and wildlife conflict in and around the biodiversity parks and thus ensure harmonious coexistence.

"Today there are seven biodiversity parks in Delhi, spread over a land of 1,200 hectares with 3,000 species of plants and animals. These parks are models of urban environment sustainability and resilience."

A senior DDA official told IANS that the e-book depicts initiative in bringing back the lost ecosystems of the national capital and pictorial guide for kinds of plants and animals along with diverse ecosystems in biodiversity parks.

"It also illustrates the efforts of various teams of DDA in transforming barren landscapes of Delhi into lush green forest, grassland and wetland ecosystems."

"This book will be useful for all the policy makers and planners, particularly the urban planners and architects, nature lovers, environmentalists, general public, academicians and students. It is available on DDA's website," the official added.

DDA with collaboration of Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems (CEMDE) and University of Delhi (DU) has so far developed seven biodiversity parks at different locations -- Yamuna, Aravalli, Neela Hauz, Northern Ridge, Tilpath Valley, Tughlaqabad and Kalindi biodiversity parks.

Anurag Jain, Vice Chairman of DDA, meanwhile, highlighted the necessity of systemic and strategies for the protection, conservation and propagation of biodiversity and lauded the officials' efforts working in the projects and for bringing out strategy in the form of biodiversity parks for creating sustainable physical and social environment for improving the quality of life.

