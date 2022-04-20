Bahwan CyberTek to reimburse Covid vax cost for staff & kin

Chennai: Information technology company Bahwan CyberTek on Tuesday said it would reimburse the Covid-19 vaccination cost for its employees and their dependent family members.

According to the company, the cost of two mandated vaccine jabs incurred by its about 3,000 strong employees and their dependent family members will be reimbursed by it.

In India, the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive is in progress with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities are being vaccinated.

Bahwan CyberTek will encourage all its employees to undertake the vaccine shots as soon as they are available under the next phase.

"At Bahwan CyberTek, we strongly believe that the health of all our employees and their family members is crucial and of upmost importance," Mike Muralidharan, Chief Operating Officer, said.

—IANS