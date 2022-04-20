Bahujan Movement Would Be Impacted By BSP-SP Break-Up & Dynastic Politics Of Mayawati: Azad

Amroha: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan has alleged that Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati has weakened the Bahujan movement launched by her mentor Kanshi Ram by breaking the Mahagathbandhan and promoting dynastic politics.

"The breaking of the opposition alliance will certainly have an impact on the Bahujan movement in the state as now BSP would not be able to fight the BJP alone and there would be division among the opposition," he said.

Talking to reporters here at Gajraula on Wednesday, Chandrashekhar Azad said snapping ties with SP and other secular parties would have an adverse impact on the Bahujan movement.

He said though the BSP workers were not happy with Mayawati after she announced tie up with Samajwadi Party before the Lok Sabha but these workers got acclimated in the new political scenario. "But unfortunately again the workers will have to face a new political condition," he said.

The Bhim Army chief also slammed the BSP president for appointing her brother and nephew as the second in command after her. Azad said the founder of BSP, Kanshi Ram, would have acted differently than Mayawati by giving the top posts of the party to the family members.

On Sunday last, Mayawati had named her brother Anand Kumar as the BSP's vice- president and her nephew Akash as the national coordinator.

" Mayawati is only trying to derail the mission of Kashi Ram by promoting dynastic politics. Late Kanshi Ram always opposed prince to become a king and adopted policies that a common worker and last person standing in the queue reaches to the highest post," he said.

When asked about his party's future in view of the 2022 assembly polls, Chandrashekhar Azad said ," we are yet to decide on it. we will hold meeting of the party supporters to decide on what to do at the appropriate time."

Slamming the Yogi Aditynath government of misrule and jungle raj prevailing in the state, he said," criminals are having a field day and there is a nexus between the officials and the criminals. The poor are being harassed and atrocities against them have increased in this regime. We have already demanded dismissal of this government." UNI