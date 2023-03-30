Baghel To File Case

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Bhupesh Bhagel, CM of Chhattisgarh, is overtly infuriated, enraged, furious with his "Big Brother" ('big brother' because he before segregation of Chh'garh from MP was under Chauhan so protocolwise, he is "far junior" to him) Shivraj Singh Chauhan, ebullient, worthy, janata-friendly CM of MP, because the latter has declared that the Congress is inflicted with Rahukal, so, amid Amritkal thus omni-benevolence all throughout the country, the Congress is going through "Vinashkari Rahukal" due to which,the party's Rahul Gandhi is stripped off his MPship, snatched off his MP-bungalow etc turning him in to an irrevocable pauper. And more...Defamatory, etc. Filing court case against Chauhan, says angry Baghel. If the sayings are right, at the time of writing, Baghel's legal aides are already preparing necessary legal papers to file court case against Chauhan who predictably is cool, indifferent, unfazed. He has many cumbersome MP-related miles to cross before he needs to bother about Baghel, his court case against him, reveal insiders matter-of-factly.