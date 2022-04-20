Baghel ready to step down if Congress high command wants

New Delhi: Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will complete two years in office on December 17 and speculation is rife about the state's leadership.

The speculation is based on the condition set by the Congress high command to give Baghel a tenure of 2.5 years after which T.S. Singhdeo will take his place, but the Chief Minister has stunned everyone by saying that if the party high command asks, he will resign.

When asked about the formula, Baghel said, "I am telling you right now that if the party high command gives the order, I will immediately step down. I had taken charge on the direction of the high command and I will leave if the party leadership asks for my resignation."

Party insiders say that once the Chief Minister completes the said tenure, the Singh Deo camp may press for leadership change.

Singh Deo had earlier said that everything will depend on the Congress high command's wish, saying, "There have been instances when the tenure of the CM has been for just two days while some have completed 15 years."

During the formation of the Chhstisgarh government, the party high command wanted to make Tamradhwaj Sahu the Chief Minister, but ifollowing some differences Baghel was given the chance. Sources at that time said that it is a formula of 2.5 years after which the leadership will change and Singh Deo will become the Chief Minister. But there was no official confirmation at that time. Since then, Baghel has strengthened his position in the eyes of the party leadership through his welfare works, though he failed to secure more seats for the party in 2019 general elections.

If the Congress goes for leadership change, then it has to consider Rajasthan also where Sachin Pilot is unhappy after being overlooked by the party and even revolted against the Congress.

The Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh after a revolt led by Jyotiraditya Scindia. But given its clear majority in Chhatisgarh, there is no impending danger to the government there.

—IANS