Badshah on IGT's 'Faith in Action': Expect nothing less than excellence from people of Nagaland

New Delhi: In the tenth season of India's Got Talent (IGT), the singer and rapper Badshah praised the heart-pounding performance of 'Faith In Action Academy' for their martial arts act. He said that he expects nothing less than excellence from the people from Nagaland.

The 'Faith-in-Action Taekwondo Academy' was established in 2008 with the goal of encouraging young people to take up the martial art of taekwondo. On the sets of 'IGT,' the crew achieved a new Guinness World Record for the highest martial arts kick.

Badshah, who is the judge on the show says: "To master this technique, you need discipline and mental strength, and once you've acquired it, you gain control over yourself. I hope you use this skill to elevate the pride of our country. You were all truly awesome and I must admit, I'm not surprised, as I expect nothing less than excellence from the people coming from Nagaland."

Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomes the group in true Taekwondo style. Awestruck by the talent, she will share: "In films, we often witness such action scenes with many cuts, retakes, different camera angles, and tricks which are used to create the desired effect. However, what we have witnessed on this stage is pure reality. You guys are real action heroes. The energy you displayed was absolutely amazing, and the experience we had sitting here was beyond words. And, the girls in the team are truly brilliant."

Under the motto of "Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Humhara," the first week of this international format has been lauded for the eye-popping performances and impressive special abilities it has showcased.

India's Got Talent season 10 airs on Sony.—Inputs from Agencies