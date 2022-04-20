Badshah, KRSNA unite for 'Roll up'

Mumbai: Rap stars Badshah and KRSNA have united for the first time to drop a single titled Roll up. The track comes with rap verses along with a blend of hip-hop.

"I put together the track with a very easy-going vibe in mind, something that you can listen to while driving or chilling with your friends, but I made it a point to keep my rap verse potent in terms of lyrics," KRSNA said.

"Young people today are very influenced by the hip hop lifestyle and that's reflective in this track," he added.

Badshah said: "It's an extremely exciting collaboration because KRSNA is one of the most prolific writers we have right now and he's established himself as one of the best rappers in the scene. It's really exciting for both his fans and my fans, also I think it'll take the Delhi hip hop scene to greater heights!

"I feel like it's coming at the right time and the hip hop scene has never looked better. There might be many more KRSNA, Badshah collaborations," he added.

Recently, Delhi-based rapper KRSNA collaborated with American rapper Hi-Rez and hip hop legend Royce Da 5'9 for a song titled Crossroads.

—IANS