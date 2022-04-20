Badrinath To Close For Winters On Nov 19

Gopeshwar: The sacred portals of the Badrinath shrine will be closed for the winters this year on November 19, marking the conclusion of the annual Chardham Yatra.

"The auspicious time for the ritual was ascertained by the temple's Dharmadhikari in the presence of temple officials on the occasion of Vijayadashmi and announced later," Chief Executive Officer of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Samiti B D Singh said.

The ceremonial annual closure of the Himalayan temple will take place at 7.30 pm on November 19.

Similarly, the portals of the Kedarnath will be shut at 8 am on October 21, he said.

The gates of all the four Himalayan shrines -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- in Uttarakhand, also known as the Chardham, are closed in October-November every year for the winters as they remain snow-bound and inaccessible.